he eye-catching transgender singer of a Minneapolis glam rock band and hi/r wife negotiate the frontiers of love and gender. On stage, wearing a vinyl corset and stiletto boots, s/he's Venus, lead singer of the glam rock band "All The Pretty Horses". At home in Minneapolis with Lynette, her wife of twenty years, s/he's Steve. Born male, Venus is transgender. S/he's "in between" -- taking female hormones, but not planning to have sexual reassignment surgery. To some, s/he's a pioneer, courageously exploring a brave new world of gender identity, free of categorization. To others, s/he's a freak. "VENUS OF MARS" is both the unique coming out story of Venus' gender-redefining journey, and the truly contemporary love story of a couple weathering dramatic changes in uncharted relationship territory.