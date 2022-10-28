Venus Talk

Independent TV producer Shin-Hye (UHM Jung-Hwa), self-assured housewife Mi-Yeon (MOON So-Ri), and single mom Hae-Young (JO Min-Soo) are a tight-knit group of 40-something friends going through the ups and downs of their lives and loves in modern day Seoul. This racy comedy is the latest from director KWON Chil-in, known for his frank portrayals of relationships and women's sexuality.
|Uhm Jung-Hwa
|Jung Shin-hye
|Moon So-ri
|Jo Mi-yeon
|Jo Min-soo
|Lee Hae-young
|Lee Kyoung-young
|Choi Seong-jae
|Kwon Hae-hyo
|Representative Park
|Lee Sung-min
|Lee Jae-ho
