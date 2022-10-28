Venus Talk

Not Available

Myung Films

Independent TV producer Shin-Hye (UHM Jung-Hwa), self-assured housewife Mi-Yeon (MOON So-Ri), and single mom Hae-Young (JO Min-Soo) are a tight-knit group of 40-something friends going through the ups and downs of their lives and loves in modern day Seoul. This racy comedy is the latest from director KWON Chil-in, known for his frank portrayals of relationships and women's sexuality.

Cast

Uhm Jung-HwaJung Shin-hye
Moon So-riJo Mi-yeon
Jo Min-sooLee Hae-young
Lee Kyoung-youngChoi Seong-jae
Kwon Hae-hyoRepresentative Park
Lee Sung-minLee Jae-ho

