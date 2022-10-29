Venus & the Sun

Not Available

Model and Page 3 favourite Keeley Hazell thinks she's solved all her problems by taking up an unexpectedly high-brow hobby: translating Latin. The language has given her magical powers, enabling her to ward-off the frenzied attention of her adoring fans, and the British Library offers an ideal refuge from the hordes. But when she meets Adam, the one Sun-reader in the country she hadn't bargained for, Keeley is given a lesson in not judging books by their covers. Her journey of discovery will reveal just how far she's come to rely on the advantages of fame. A warped retelling of Ovid's most famous myth, Venus and Adonis, and a comic study of society's obsession with the image.