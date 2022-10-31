Not Available

Balaji and Karthik are brothers. Unable to bear the torture of her husband (Jyothi), their mother commits suicide. Balaji being the elder one, takes care of his brother Karthik(Nani). Their well being is ensured by their neighbour who is a hoarding painter. Karthik grows up with Revati(Nitya), the daughter of that painter. Jyothi who is a broker and runs a prostitute house wants Karthik to handle his business. But Balaji keeps Karthik and Jyothi away. Vishnu who is the son of a mechanic is Karthik's best friend. He falls in love with Veena(Bindu Madhavi) a prostitute in Jyothi's business. To get Veena out of Jyothi's prostitution business,Vishnu agrees to deliver a drug packet given by Jyothi.He seeks his best friend Karthik's help in this operation. The rest of the story is on how Jyothi plays games with Karthik's life and how Balaji confronts him to save his brother.