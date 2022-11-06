Not Available

Vepry Suicida

    About Sado-masochism, suicide and the irrational nature of the human spirit. The irrationality of the human psyche, sadomasochism and suicide are the leitmotifs of this film. The documentary footage of airplanes and pilots – symbols of courage and honour – become an unexpected counterpoint to the main structure of the film. The combination of documentary footage and poetic storytelling with the inclement northern setting reinforce the ascetic atmosphere of Suicide Monsters and give its self-destructive characters a heroic and noble appearance. —arsenals.lv

