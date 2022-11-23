Not Available

Vera Klement: Blunt Edge is an 11 minute HD biographical documentary of Vera Klement, an oil painter in Chicago. Deeply influenced by abstract expressionism and classical music, Vera Klement’s painterly impasto canvas depicts isolated and alienated objects in a white, solid void. In this film, Klement creates a portrait of an artist under oppression, an homage to Russian composer, Dmitri Shostakovitch. Interweaving the artist’s process with her 80th birthday party, the documentary celebrates the artist’s life and her unyielding attempt to create.