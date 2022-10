Not Available

Experience the extraordinary life of fictitious soprano Vera Galupe-Borszkh (Ira Siff) in this outrageous cross-dressing opera spoof, which showcases hilarious scenes from the singer's childhood, short-lived marriage, comeback performance and teaching career. Presented by the talented drag troupe La Gran Scena Opera Company, this side-splitting musical parody also stars Philip Koch, Keith Jurosko, Kyle Church Cheseborough and Patrick Jones.