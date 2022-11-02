Vera’s Crisis

Not Available

Vera has reached the top of her profession and owns her own company. Young, determined and successful, she is, however, lonely and unhappy. One night when Vera is driving home, she hits a young man on the road. She takes him to hospital but feels so responsible for the accident that she visits him every day bringing him food and gifts. They soon fall in love and on leaving the hospital, Anton moves into Vera’s flat. Meanwhile, Vera’s company is suddenly and inexplicably on the verge of bankruptcy, and when Vera witnesses Anton meeting with the manager of a rival company and giving him a package, she assumes he has betrayed her and throws him out. Imagine her astonishment, when she discovers that the informant is actually the wife of her company’s president, who has been leaking information to her lover, who works for a competitor.