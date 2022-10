Not Available

South of France, XIX century. Alfredo de Quiroga, a Spanish gentleman in exile, is reluctant to admit that Vera, his wife, has died. Very concerned, begins to rebuild its surroundings as if she were still alive. The objects, dialogues, gestures ... again everything is back to make sense to him. Even his faithful butler rests on this fiction. But one day, by accident, he meets the daughter of the notary and his world begins to crumble.