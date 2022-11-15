Not Available

The story takes place during the summer of 1979, when two friends, Rogelio and Chepo decide to start a business together. Despite being one of the best summers of their lives it ends in betrayal and what seems to be the end of the friendship as well. Many years later, Chepo Leal, has become a professional photographer and has been invited to his hometown to present his work. For his surprise the event has been organized by his childhood friend, who is now a successful business entrepreneur.