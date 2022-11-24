Verano del 68

Not Available

As Mexico prepares to host the 1968 Olympics, students and civilians are uniting on the streets to protest the authoritarian government. Tensions are running high and the eyes of the world are on Mexico and President Gustavo Diaz Ordaz. Ana Maria, a student photographer and daughter of a high-ranking official, finds herself embroiled in the movement and is swept off her feet by Félix, a working-class architecture student. This film remembers the events that led to one of the darkest chapters in Mexico’s recent history: the massacre at Tlatelolco, 10 days before the opening of the Olympic Games.