David Faulk and Michael Johnstone were diagnosed with AIDS in the 1980s. After meeting in 1994 the two men found a way to channel their uncertainty into an artistic exploration in outrageous costumery. Flash forward to today where the couple's unique vision has transformed into a city-wide phenomenon. Verasphere captures a vibrant and colorful queer community in San Francisco that continues to build on an elaborate and unifying project.