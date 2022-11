Not Available

قصة The story of the movie is about a young man with a relatively large nose, who is ashamed of his enlargement relative to the normal size of the nose, so he tries hard to get rid of this defect in different ways. In other words, "a messenger of love" to send him oral oral messages, the reason that paves the way for the birth of a love story between the girl and the middle man resulting in many problems between the people of the village