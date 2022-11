Not Available

Klara can hardly believe it when her friend Jens separates from her. For the cyber-agent at the BND, the relationship is completely unexpected and she is outraged when she learns that Jens already has a new girlfriend with Susie. Without further ado, she uses the advantages of her job, in which she has just been given extensive intelligence by the BND by her boss, Immert, in an attempt to sabotage their relationship.