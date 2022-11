Not Available

Aura and Gael's passionate new love is quickly overshadowed by horrible news: Aura is diagnosed with an aggressive brain tumor. Gael decides to stay in the relationship and support her, but don Julio, her father, deeply concerned about his daughter's health and blinded by the possibility of losing her, opposes the relationship. Aura now faces her biggest challenge yet: to live her life with death and love knocking on her door.