Verdi Attila

In celebration of Verdi's anniversary year, the Mariinsky label presents a high-definition video recording of Verdi's Attila, led by maestro Valery Gergiev, produced by Arturo Gama and featuring acclaimed Russian bass Ildar Abdrazakov in the title role. A two-time GRAMMY Award winner for his Verdi readings, Abdrazakov has quickly established himself as one of opera's most sought-after basses. Since making his La Scala debut in 2001 at only 25, the Russian singer has become a mainstay at leading houses worldwide. Filmed in the Mariinsky Opera House, the DVD includes a stunning picture gallery of scenes from the performance. As is the case with many of Verdi's operas, Attila is imbued with the spirit of Risorgimento, the national liberation movement of the Italian people against foreign rule and for the unification of Italy. Looking ahead, Atilla is the first of four opera DVDs that are planned for release on the Mariinsky label in 2013.