Shakespeare's colorful character Sir John Falstaff comes to life in this 1999 production of Verdi's opera at London's newly restored Royal Opera House. Graham Vick's rendition stars Bryn Terfel as Falstaff and Barbara Frittoli as Alice Ford. Conductor Bernard Haitink leads the Orchestra of the Royal Opera House, and other players include Roberto Frontali, Kenneth Tarver, Robin Legatte and Peter Hoare.