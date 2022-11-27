Not Available

Verdi: Falstaff - Teatro Municipale di Piacenza

    FALSTAFF // Music by Giuseppe Verdi Comic opera in three acts Libretto by Arrigo Boito from Shakespeare's The Merry Wives of Windsor and scenes from Henry IV // ROLES Sir John Falstaff: LUCA SALSI Ford: VLADIMIR STOYANOV Fenton: MARCO CIAPONI Dottor Cajus: LUCA CASALIN Bardolfo: MARCELLO NARDIS Pistola: GRAZIANO DALLAVALLE Mrs. Alice Ford: SERENA GAMBERONI Nannetta: GIULIANA GIANFALDONI Mrs. Quickly: ROSSANA RINALDI Mrs. Meg Page: FLORENTINA SOARE Conductor: JORDI BERNÀCER Director: LEONARDO LIDI Set: EMANUELE SINISI

