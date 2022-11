Verdi: I Due Foscari - Parma

Not Available

Torn between his duty and paternal love, the Venitian doge is forced to exile his son accused of murder. Hopes to prove his innocence run high when his son returns home, but don’t discount their intriguing enemies just yet. I due Foscari sets out in despair and ends tragically. Its music, full of dark hues, awe-inspiring choruses and individual themes for the main characters, already paves the way for Verdi's later scores. Francesco Foscari: Vladimir Stoyanov Jacopo Foscari: Stefan Pop Lucrezia Contarini: Maria Katzarava Jacopo Loredano: Giacomo Prestia Barbarigo: Francesco Marsiglia Pisana: Erica Wenmeng Gu Fante: Vasyl Solodkyy Un servo: Gianni De Angelis Chorus: Coro del Teatro Regio di Parma Orchestra: Filarmonica Arturo Toscanni / Orchestra Giovanile della Via Emilia Music: Giuseppe Verdi Text: Francesco Maria Piave Conductor: Paolo Arrivabeni Director: Leo Muscato