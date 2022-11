Not Available

Conducted by Riccardo Muti, the master of the Scala in Milan for twenty years, the Verdian melodrama unfolds before our eyes. This Cavani's approach is ageless and excellence is pre-eminent: to start with, the role of Riccardo is played by the wonderful Salvatore Licitra. As for Maria Guleghina, she plays an exceptionally good Amelia. Riccardo Muti proves once again what a wonderful Verdian he is.