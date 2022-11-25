Not Available

Two brothers, an exuberant father and an invisible mother. A family of farmers from an Alpine valley where life is rude, as well as manners. The younger son, Gim, is discovering his homosexuality, but the world around him, especially his father, just can't accept that. So the elder son Alex is stuck in the middle, on one hand encouraging Gim to overcome all his fears, on the other trying to continue the tradition of the fathers. In such an exasperated context is hard to recognize the love hidden behind. Will they be able to keep on living together?