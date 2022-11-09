Verliebt, verzopft, verwegen

Not Available

The city was rather gray and antiquated back in the old days. If there was any scene at all, it was a gay men's scene. The so- called sub scene was not particularly inviting. During the frequent police raids lesbians and gay men had to be seated nicely at tables - normal and inconspicuous. Lesbian life took place in private- behind closed doors. Unlike in other countries, there is very little imagery documenting it in Austria. This visual gap still exists today with the exception of an interruption in the well-documented 70s, during which the lesbian movement was quite active politically and in the media, although lesbians are always and everywhere. Katharina Lampert and Cordula Thym's ambitious film project deals with the lives and networks of lesbians in Vienna in the 1950s and 60s.