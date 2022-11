Not Available

Roman Baskin's debut as a film director is an allegorical story of a man (Sulev Luik) who happens to step out of a train in a small town named Vernanda. He buys some bread only to discover that it has got a bomb inside and "souvenirs" of this kind are the town's trademark. While the man wants desperately to get rid of the bomb the townsfolk is not amused by such rude behaviour.