Верните мои руки

Siberian microsurgeon Vadim Keosyan has been returning lost hands and fingers to patients for twenty years. Such operations often take place at night, which is very exhausting for doctors. To warn people against an accident, Vadim starts a video blog. He films his surgeries, records interviews with patients, and reminds them about safety. One day, a difficult patient who has lost a hand is admitted to the hospital. He doesn't know how he's going to live, and he's not sure if the doctor will be able to save his arm this time.