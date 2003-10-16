2003

Veronica Guerin

  • Drama
  • Crime
  • Thriller

Release Date

October 16th, 2003

Studio

Jerry Bruckheimer Films

In this true story, Veronica Guerin is an investigative reporter for an Irish newspaper. As the drug trade begins to bleed into the mainstream, Guerin decides to take on and expose those responsible. Beginning at the bottom with addicts, Guerin then gets in touch with John Traynor, a paranoid informant. Not without some prodding, Traynor leads her to John Gilligan, the ruthless head of the operation, who does not take kindly to Guerin's nosing.

Cast

Cate BlanchettVeronica Guerin
Gerard McSorleyJohn Gilligan
Ciarán HindsJohn Traynor
Brenda FrickerBernie Guerin
Don WycherleyChris Mulligan
Barry BarnesGraham Turley

