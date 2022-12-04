Veronica's Diary

Not Available

Veronica Hart is by far one of the most gorgeous brunettes of the golden age. She had an incredible chemistry with the camera and her onscreen sexual antics were one step below "ultra kink". She had an uncanny appetite for cock, and she is known for taking on her studly counterparts (Ron Jeremy, Jerry butler, Paul Thomas) with incredible passion. Veronica's sexual acts cover the full gamete, from an orgy to anal to a threesome. She even engulfs in some hard lesbian activity with her cohort Candida Royalle. Not only was she a "sexual dynamo", but she also was a truly gifted actress, and that is why Veronica Hart is one of our all time favorites. In this DVD, we feature 10 full-length scenes from our vast collection of rare, vintage footage from our VXP vault. The scenes for this DVD were compiled from some of our all-time bestsellers featuring Veronica Hart, like Roommates, A Scent of Heather, Delicious, Wanda Whips Wallstreet, Angel Buns, and A Girl's Best Friend.