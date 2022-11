Not Available

Setting out on her own, 25-year-old Alice visits several apartments with the help of real estate agent Julien, a married man with children. They soon fall in love. Around the same time, Alice takes work at Julien's wife Marie's tea shop. Charmed by the interest Alice shows in her, Marie lets her guard down and starts confiding in her. In return, Alice, tells Marie about her affair with a married man. Things come to a head when Julien has a car accident and the affair is exposed.