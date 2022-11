Not Available

The only good sex is nasty sex! Black stud William Wallace gives Max Schmal hell, pissing into his mouth, spitting on him, fucking him, and then fisting him elbow-deep. Max has no problem being used. Just as bear cub David Novak is shoving a thick dildo up his hole, Brodie shows up and pisses all over him. After taking Brodie's cock, David's hole is more than ready for his fists.