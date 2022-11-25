Not Available

Versions 2010 is the second in an an ongoing project that takes on different forms including collaged video clips with documentary style speech (as seen here), casts of religious figurines and bootleg reproductions of books covering Greek influence on Roman sculpture. The project looks at the concept of image hierarchies; the idea that some images are more important or more relevant than others, or even more valid than copies or replicas of themselves. Versions highlights that the idea of there being one original image is problematic. Laric acknowledges a non hierarchical form of image creation, one in which bootlegs, copies and remixes sit alongside ‘originals’. There is no hierarchy between the sculpture and its various copies they are ‘same, same but different’