This film follows a skilled team of four climbers (Nicolas, Olivier Favresse, Ben Ditto, Sean Villanueva) and Scottish Reverend Captain Bob Shepton on a Climbing- sailing expedition to the West Coast of Greenland. Despite the seriousness of the climbing, it shows them laughing, having fun and playing music in the most bizarre locations. This expedition was awarded with the Piolet d’Or for showing great style, high technical level and huge camaraderie.