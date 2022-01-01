Not Available

Why do adults not dream like children? This is a film about Michael Farih, who dreamed to become a pilot in his childhood. However, the life was different: first, he had a brilliant military career in the Soviet army, after the collapse of the Soviet Union and start to run a business, therefore a realization of the dream to be a pilot becomes illusory. Finally in 2013 Farih decided to make a round the world flight. The film set was literally the whole world. As a result, we get something like "Tower of Babel", as all of these are completely different people live on the same planet. Mikhail Farikh realized his dream. April 19, 2016, the year Mikhail Farikh died, crashing in a helicopter.