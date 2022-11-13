Very Best of Cara Saint-Germain

Not Available

At just 28, Cara Saint Germain has established herself as one of the best performers of her generation. As a DORCEL’s muse, this pretty girl from the south of France has been able to brilliantly embody all kinds of roles in all sorts of very sexually intense scenes. Whether she is a bride making love to the groom’s best men on her wedding day, a submissive maid or a dominatrix with leather gloves, Cara Saint Germain completely devotes herself to her partners and make them mad with desire. Threesomes, submission and domination games and much more, Cara Saint Germain reveals all her talents for your pleasure only. A must for fans of Cara Saint Germain, and a must-have for those who do not know her yet: you will fall in love with her !