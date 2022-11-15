Very Best of Jessie Volt Infinity

Not Available

9 hardcore scenes for more than 2h30 of intense sex. Jessie Volt is one of the best performers of her generation. Whether in true hardcore scenes or in more "pornochic" situations, the pretty blonde always gives 110% as soon as the camera is on. Her fans know they'll never be disappointed by her performances. In this best-of entirely dedicated to the blond sex-goddess, you will see some of the best scenes this true nymphomaniac shot for Dorcel. With the help of Anna Polina, Claire Castel or Chloé Lacourt, Jessie Volt will show you how she became a true french Pornstar.