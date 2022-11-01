Not Available

Going about his normal routine, Ryan Telnifer stumbles across a mysterious box that is buried in the property behind his house. At first, he is intrigued by this strange discovery, but he quickly loses interest when he is unable to get past its padlock to explore the contents. He puts the box aside and continues with his life, until later that day, when he is contacted through the Internet by a stranger who uses the screen name "very_little_time". This stranger seems to know everything about him and everything about the box. Disturbed by this, Telnifer makes it his mission to open the box, and he is soon pulled into a strange circle of events which threatens his life. Who can he trust? Who is this stranger? What exactly is in the box? How does he make all of this stop? He must find these answers and he must do it all with... very_little_time