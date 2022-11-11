Very Soon You Will

Not Available

The room is dark and a recording of 14 tuning forks is playing in the room. The subject is asked to lie on a cot and relax. An overhead spotlight illuminates the face. She is asked to imagine a soft focus screen behind her eyelids where images will come and go and she is to describe what she sees. She is then told that she "will very soon" experience a violent form of death and I ask her if she is surprised this is happening to her. A consistent set of conditions begin to set in and the dialogue description of the images she is seeing and experiencing takes place. A mild form of hypnosis seems to set in.