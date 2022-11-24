Vestígios Pré-Coloniais Cearenses

Not Available

The film invites you to venture on an exciting expedition drawn up by the documentary filmmaker, who traveled for 7 months with his team through important archaeological sites in three regions of the state of Ceará: Sertão Central, Região Norte e Litoral Oeste. The 70-minute feature highlights the unprecedented value of discoveries made by bushmen and researchers in the more than 5000 cataloged archaeological sites, spread across the state, still timidly explored. A passionate and investigative dive into the origins of these ancestors, stimulating the belonging and awareness of the populations that inhabit or visit the regions - for the preservation and conservation of the historical and cultural heritage.