Vetri Veeran

Not Available

Shaka killing his own brother for particular information about a hidden treasure. Another man who knows about it is Veeru Dada. In the encounter of Veeru Dada jumps off into a river from a cliff. After 18 years, we have Veeru Dada with a leg cut off giving info to Raja a mischievous thief who robs off the money from banks in a style. Raja gives Veeru Dada a share of 50% for his entire tip offs. Raja becomes more daring as the price tag on his head increases by thousands. There is another mischievous thief Panasa along with uncle follows Raju so that she can dupe him and escape with all the looted money of Raja. As the things go on a frolicking way between Panasa and Raja, the desperate Shaka is searching for Veeru Dada in all the places. Rest of the story is for whom will get that treasure