Vetri Vinayagar is 1996 Tamil Hindu devotional film directed by K. Shankar[1][2] and produced by M. Sarojini Devi. The film script was written by K. P. Arivanantham. Its music was composed by M. S. Viswanathan. The film stars K. R. Vijaya, Radha Ravi, Urvasi, Nizhalgal Ravi, and Delhi Ganesh.[3] The film was dubbed in Hindi as Jai Ganesh Deva and Telugu as Om Ganapathi.