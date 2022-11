Not Available

Vetri Vizha is a 1987 Tamil language film starring Kamal Haasan in the lead role of the protagonist. Prabhu Ganesan, Amala, Sasikala and Kushboo Sundar played supporting roles. The story was of an amnesiac who struggles to find his past after memory loss. Salim Ghouse played the Villain role.Dubed in Telugu as Vijethalu realesed in 1989