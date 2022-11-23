Vetti Pasanga

Not Available

The film tells the story about Denes and Karadi, living in this 21st Century, and living life to the fullest just like any other youngsters. They aspire to be where the limelight is, work for their dough but with an exception, their lives also bring the fast life of cheating and deceiving if only to lead the life of the rich and famous, but in this case, a wannabe life of the rich and famous. Just like any other teenagers fresh from college, starting out their lives seem like a possible feat where the sky is the limit, and as the saying goes, go where no man has gone before and have no fear treading on calm water.