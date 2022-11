Not Available

Vevo Presents: Lady Gaga ArtRave (stylized as artRave) was an album release party for Lady Gaga's third studio album, Artpop (2013). The event was held at the reportedly "top secret" Duggal Greenhouse in New York City's Brooklyn Navy Yard. The concert was streamed live on the Vevo website and later rebroadcast through the website's syndication partners.