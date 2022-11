Not Available

At a time when in-line skating is at a crossroads, Videogroove brings you its next installment, featuring the athletes who hope to take their sport to the next level. Gonzo Jaquez, Jeph Howard, Connor O'Brien and Kevin Raser are the in-line skating stars of tomorrow looking to grab the spotlight today. Using footage from around the country, this video gives you an inside view at what makes these skaters special.