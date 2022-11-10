VH1 Behind the Music: Mötley Crüe

Not Available

VH1's acclaimed series, Behind the Music, examines the twisted world of one of rock's loudest bands. Possibly the sleaziest band in American rock history, the Crue's antics have included heroine overdoses, homemade sex videotapes, drunken car crashes, and Pamela Anderson (enough said). So follow Motley Crue from their Los Angeles club days, to the dangerous heights of fame and fortune that nearly ended it all. Crue members and the people closest to them relive their wild ride in one of VH1's highest-rated specials ever.