Not Available

In 1999, VH1 brought together on one stage high-powered divas like Tina Turner, Cher, and Whitney Houston along with divas in training Leann Rimes, Brandy, and Faith Hill for an all-star concert. This DVD captures that show in a standard 1.33:1 transfer. English soundtracks are available in both Dolby Digital 5.1 and DTS Surround Sound. In addition to the high-powered performances, the DVD includes profiles of the divas and sound bites from the divas.