VH1 Presents Donna Summer: Live and More Encore!

Since her '70s heyday as disco's reigning diva (and one of its most adventurous artists), Donna Summer has scored the odd hit: "She Works Hard for the Money," "This Time I Know It's for Real." She's still best remembered for the likes of "Last Dance," "Dim All the Lights," and "I Feel Love," though, and this VH1-tie-in comeback bid concentrates on full-bodied if somewhat murkily mixed versions of those classics and their kin. The two new studio cuts that round out the disc are OK at best, although they do display Summer's ability to adapt to changes in pop-dance sounds.