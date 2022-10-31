VHS-Video Home System

Not Available

How can I lie that I’m asleep and be faster than my body? - “But it wasn’t so violent, was it?” She stayed in bed repeating that she was sleepy for 40 minutes.“I’ve wanted it to be almost like a mantra and to generate tension.” The embroidery draw maps the relation between a mother and a daughter. Time past and time present if all time is eternally present all time is unredeemable. “It was a school exercise, I would use what was close to me, what was domestic and you were part of it” Fourteen years have past. I take her images; I compel her to answer me. She is the mother. She is the daughter. She is my mother.