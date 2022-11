Not Available

Petter and Kari meet, fall in love, and get married. But it is not easy for a young couple of limited means to find a place to live. Moving in with Petter's parents proves impossible, Kari can't endure her mother-in-law's constant interference. Trying to build a house of their own is halted by so much red tape, and affordable rentals is hard to come by. When Kari gets pregnant things doesn't get any easier.