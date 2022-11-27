Vi Ses Snart

Not Available

When Ader Ismail fled from Somalia to Sweden, she thought it would not take long for her five children to join her. But the years go by and the children get rejection after rejection from the Swedish Migration Board. Ader unable to reveal this to her children. She just tells them: "See you soon!". Video journalist Clary Kroon follows Aders' struggle and tries to understand her decision. She also meets Aders' children who live as refugees in Nairobi, thousands of miles from their mother.