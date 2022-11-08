VIA RIO is an ode to our human desire for relationship. The film tumbles through a series of relationships woven around one woman's narration of her parents' marriage. This woman (played by Lilian Mafra) is a fresh and fecund personality who relates the story of her mother's infidelities while sitting naked and pregnant in a garden. Interspersed around this narrative are a number of other scenes which feeds the complex nature of human interaction. Interaction that is sometimes comic, sometimes lonely but, as the very pregnant Mafra indicates, inevitably part of life.
