Viagem aos Makonde

A documentary about Margot Dias (Germany, 1908 - Portugal, 2001), an ethnologist who shot between 1958-61 among the Makonde tribe, at Mueda, Mozambique. The film is an inner journey that will gradually unravel the circumstances in which these original filming were made, during the period of Portuguese domination of Mozambique, based on Margot Dias' unpublished diary and other texts and sounds, from archives related to the colonial period. But it's also these materials' confrontation with the people we are meeting on the trip to Mozambique, to whom we want to return part of its history.